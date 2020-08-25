Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu Sells 7,889 Shares

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 7,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $1,957,892.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, George Hu sold 7,380 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total value of $1,818,284.40.

On Wednesday, August 5th, George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92.

On Tuesday, June 30th, George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $3,912,773.55.

On Monday, June 22nd, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $7,511,700.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, George Hu sold 70,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $14,794,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $7,049,350.00.

On Friday, June 12th, George Hu sold 15,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.38, for a total value of $2,885,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, George Hu sold 50,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $9,421,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, George Hu sold 15,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.02, for a total value of $2,910,300.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $7,010,500.00.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,883. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.25 and a beta of 1.72. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $288.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 73.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 995,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,048,000 after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $1,519,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.59.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.