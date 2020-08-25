Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 242.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 611,561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after buying an additional 432,758 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 57,297 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 33,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 54,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,466,022. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

