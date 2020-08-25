Ulta Beauty Inc to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.99. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.21.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $222.50 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.92 and its 200-day moving average is $219.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $20,501,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 10,576.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,127. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

