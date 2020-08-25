Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $222.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.49. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.21.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.