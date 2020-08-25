Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) One Day Volume Tops $2,205.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $2,205.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 88.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

