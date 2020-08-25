Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Down 12.6% in July

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. Unilever has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 65.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

