United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after buying an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after buying an additional 153,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after buying an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.08. 58,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,266. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.26.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.