Universa Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.09 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Universa has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a market cap of $5.09 million and $63,819.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00128164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.07 or 0.01711303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00192812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00154032 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,292,957,044 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Ethfinex, Livecoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

