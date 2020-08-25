Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,500 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 420,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Universal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Universal by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Universal by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Universal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Universal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.69. Universal has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $632.09 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

