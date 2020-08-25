US Capital Advisors Weighs in on PBF Energy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for PBF Energy in a report released on Thursday, August 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($1.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.24). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 103,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $832,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 876,104 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 163.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,137,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after buying an additional 1,947,347 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,421.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,579,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after buying an additional 2,409,664 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 75.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

