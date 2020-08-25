Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Given New $0.06 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $0.10 to $0.06 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Valaris stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Valaris has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.49 million.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

