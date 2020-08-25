Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Valero Energy in a report released on Thursday, August 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of VLO opened at $54.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.90. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

