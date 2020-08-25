Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,465 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,291.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 80.0% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Valero Energy stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

