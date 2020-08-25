Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,685 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 168.3% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 477,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 299,250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,429. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

