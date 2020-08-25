Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,763,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,442,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,654,000 after buying an additional 731,215 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,650.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 556,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after buying an additional 536,117 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,231.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 495,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,253,000 after buying an additional 458,072 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after buying an additional 436,203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,404. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98.

