Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 280,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $103.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,173. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.