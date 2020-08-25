Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.31

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 519600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VSTA shares. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

