Vereit (NYSE:VER) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

VER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vereit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.43.

Get Vereit alerts:

Shares of VER opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Vereit has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.