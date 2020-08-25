Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $283.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $274.00 to $283.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.15.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $267.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,795,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,162,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,705,000 after acquiring an additional 445,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

