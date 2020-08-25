Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Up 9.3% in July

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNOM. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCP Investment LP raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 15.7% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

