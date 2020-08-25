Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

In related news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $73,590.00. Corporate insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,893 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 6.56% of Virco Mfg. worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 million, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

