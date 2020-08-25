Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Receives $209.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $207.17. The stock had a trading volume of 114,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,752. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.19 and a 200 day moving average of $186.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $396.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

