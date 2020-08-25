Vitae (VITAE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.69 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $52.69 million and $1.01 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00023608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004231 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003913 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vitae Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

