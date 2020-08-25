VMware (VMW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VMware (NYSE:VMW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. VMware has set its Q2 guidance at approx $1.44 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect VMware to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $142.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.46 and its 200-day moving average is $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. VMware has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $173.37.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at $34,803,873.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,627,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

