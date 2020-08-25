VoteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $24,085.71 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $24,085.71 and $13.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.86 or 0.00676075 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00092185 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00077801 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001049 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 104,610,875 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

