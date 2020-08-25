Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Tigress Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DIS. Consumer Edge lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $130.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49. Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $236.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

