Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) versus Citigroup (NASDAQ:C) Head to Head Review

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 25.93% 8.46% 1.00% Citigroup 13.64% 7.40% 0.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Washington Federal and Citigroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $733.78 million 2.53 $210.26 million $2.61 9.41 Citigroup $103.45 billion 1.03 $19.40 billion $7.58 6.74

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Federal. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Washington Federal pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Citigroup has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Washington Federal and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 2 0 0 2.00 Citigroup 1 3 18 0 2.77

Washington Federal currently has a consensus price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.15%. Citigroup has a consensus price target of $73.45, suggesting a potential upside of 43.85%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Summary

Citigroup beats Washington Federal on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, land consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2018, the company had 235 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate and consumer loans, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,410 branches in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

