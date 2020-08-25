Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1,736.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of Waste Management worth $37,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 433,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,032,000 after acquiring an additional 76,010 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 129,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 10,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.51. 1,331,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,782. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

