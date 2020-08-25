Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Argus

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.36.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $112.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

