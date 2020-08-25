Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report released on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.91). Wedbush also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $194.21 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.45.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total transaction of $562,878.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,791,000 after buying an additional 292,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,166,000 after purchasing an additional 140,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,702,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,094,000 after purchasing an additional 528,772 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

