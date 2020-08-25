Wedbush Weighs in on VERONA PHARMA P/S’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNA)

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $102.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 53.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the first quarter valued at $6,151,000. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

