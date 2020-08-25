Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Down 13.8% in July

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Weight Watchers International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NASDAQ WW opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.54. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.13 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 170,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $4,317,758.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,557,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,435,169.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 757,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,463,937 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 12.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 407.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 278.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 37,313 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

