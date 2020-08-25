West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Sean Patrick Mcmurray acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $87,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,512 shares in the company, valued at $607,066.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 274.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Bancorporation (WTBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.