Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Receives $72.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $313,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $616,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAB traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.03. 23,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.25. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

