Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,654 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $56,873,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $48,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.