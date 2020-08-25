Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 1.95. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

