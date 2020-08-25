Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Short Interest Update

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,200 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 603,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $88,416.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 30,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $726,020.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 49,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,022.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,609 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 48.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 110.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $337.85 million, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $39.96.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $83.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.20 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLDN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

