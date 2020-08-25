William Blair Weighs in on TJX Companies Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for TJX Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, August 20th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

NYSE TJX opened at $53.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after buying an additional 186,761 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

