Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $101.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Argus raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.70.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,491.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $529,792.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,416.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,328. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

