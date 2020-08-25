Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.94.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $279.28 on Friday. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.63.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Wix.Com by 60.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 178.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

