Workday (WDAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Workday stock opened at $191.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.04 and a beta of 1.50. Workday has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $202.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.63.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total value of $1,908,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workday from $181.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.07.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

