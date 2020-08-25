XEL (XEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $462,002.60

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, XEL has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. XEL has a total market capitalization of $462,002.60 and $43.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XEL

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. XEL’s official website is xel.org.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

