Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.7 days.

OTCMKTS XROLF opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53. Xero has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger; and Xero mobile app.

