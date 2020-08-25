Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. Xperi has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 204,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after buying an additional 486,403 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 86,890 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xperi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.