YOU COIN Achieves Market Cap of $6.39 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. YOU COIN has a market cap of $6.39 million and $1.10 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00126663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.42 or 0.01713570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00191601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00150948 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

