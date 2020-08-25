Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,857 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.72.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $217,176.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $626,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.07. 14,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,513. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

