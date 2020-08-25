Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Agnico Eagle Mines posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 558.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,396 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,467 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEM opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

