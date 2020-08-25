Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 148,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 50,516 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,658,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 81.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 76,828 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 65,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,833. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

