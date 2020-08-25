Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce $228.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.50 million to $232.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $311.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $998.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $995.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JJSF. CL King raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

JJSF traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,113. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $196.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.86.

In other news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.