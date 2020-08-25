Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens reissued a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.57.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $282.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.76. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,660.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $295.97.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $5,195,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.